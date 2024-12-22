'Knew What It Took...': Justice Nagarathna's Emotional Tribute To Mother

Justice PS Narasimha addressed lecture in memory of ex CJI ES Venkataramiah, Justice Nagarathna's father

In a rare display of emotion in public, Supreme Court judge Justice BV Nagarathna fought back tears while remembering her parents and her mother's lifelong support for her father, former Chief Justice of India ES Venkataramiah.

Justice Nagarathna, who is in line to be the country's first women chief justice, was addressing a gathering at the National Law School of India University in Bengaluru. The prestigious law school is hosting a lecture to mark the birth centenary of Chief Justice Venkataramiah, who taught there following his retirement. Justice PS Narasimha, also a Supreme Court judge, addressed the memorial lecture at the law school.

Addressing the event, Justice Nagarathna said she considers it her good fortune that she found life's important lessons in her father's multifaceted personality. "I have always remained a student of law under his guidance. I have observed in him a strength of personality, which has only fortified my personal belief that fighting a good cause is most rewarding," she said.

Justice Nagarathna said that her father's love for literature and Indian culture and his thirst for knowledge exposed her to varied subjects.

Known for her sharp observations, Justice Nagarathna fought back tears while remembering her mother's support to her father. "My mother, Smt Padma was quick to appreciate what my father's true calling was. And left no stone unturned in supporting and enabling him to realise his dreams. importantly, she knew what it took to remain a conscientious and hard-working judge and always support him. She was known for her pragmatism and her patience," she said before inviting her top court colleague to deliver the lecture.

Justice Nagarathna could be seen wiping her eyes after she resumed her seat on the stage.

In her address, Justice Nagarathna also recounted her father's words when he was elevated as a judge. "A judge is always on trial and I hope to be acquitted honourably at the end of my tenure."

She also narrated an interesting anecdote about two lawyers meeting on the train -- one would go on to become the President, the other Chief Justice of India.

"In December 1946, the All India Lawyers' conference was held in Nagpur. Since there was no direct train between Bangalore and Nagpur, one had to go to Madras i.e. Chennai to take the Grand Trunk Express. In the railway compartment, there were a few lawyers travelling from Bangalore as well as Madras and everybody became friendly owing to shared interests," she said.

"Forty-three years later, in June 1989, two gentlemen from the railway compartment met at the Ashoka Hall of Rashtrapati Bhavan, one as the president of India, Shri R Venkataraman who was to swear in the other, Justice ES Venkataramaiah as the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of India. When my father mentioned this to President R Venkataraman after the oath ceremony, he too recollected the train journey to Nagpur," Justice Nagarathna narrated.