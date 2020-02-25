Justice BP Dharmadhikari Recommended For Chief Justice of Bombay High Court

Justice BP Dharmadhikari was recently appointed acting Chief Justice of Bombay High Court (File)

The Supreme Court Collegium has recommended the name of Bombay High Court judge Justice BP Dharmadhikari as the Chief Justice of the Bombay High Court.

In its meeting on Monday, the Collegium recommended elevation of Justice Dharmadhikari as Chief Justice of Bombay High Court who was recently appointed acting Chief Justice of the Bombay High Court.

Justice Dharmadhikari was appointed acting Chief Justice of Bombay HC following the retirement of Chief Justice Pradeep Nandrajog.

