Justice Amit Sharma Takes Oath As Delhi High Court Judge

Justice Amit Sharma Monday took oath of office as a permanent judge of the Delhi High Court. Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma administered the oath to Justice Amit Sharma.

The swearing-in ceremony took place in the judges' lounge in the presence of other high court judges and lawyers.

On February 15, the Supreme Court Collegium had recommended that Justice Amit Sharma be made a permanent judge of the high court and on March 3, the Centre notified his appointment.

The high court presently has 45 judges, including 10 women judges, against a sanctioned strength of 60.

