Supreme Court Judge AK Sikri, Who Voted To Remove CBI Chief, Rejects Centre's Offer

All India | Edited by | Updated: January 13, 2019 20:42 IST
Justice AK Sikri is the second senior-most judge in the top court. (PTI)


New Delhi: 

Supreme Court judge AK Sikri, whose vote helped decide CBI chief Alok Verma's removal from the top post, has turned down a post-retirement offer from the government.

Justice Sikri, who retires on March 6, was reportedly nominated for the post of president/member of the London-based Commonwealth Secretariat Arbitral Tribunal (CSAT).

Sources said that Justice Sikri wrote to the law secretary saying he was "pained by the recent developments", apparently referring to the criticism that his vote invited following the removal of Alok Verma.

Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi had nominated Justice Sikri for the selection panel -- which included Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Leader of the opposition Mallikarjun Kharge -- that was tasked by the Supreme Court to take a decision on Alok Verma, who was reinstated as the CBI boss.

