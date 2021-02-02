JP Nadda To Review Poll Preparedness, Address Rallies During 2-Day Kerala Visit

JP Nadda is slated to visit the Shri Padmanabhaswamy Temple in Kerala (File)

BJP National President Jagat Prakash Nadda will be on a two-day visit to Kerala from tomorrow to review the election preparations ahead of the upcoming state Assembly polls.

He will also address a public rally at Vadakkunnathan Temple Ground in Kerala's Thrissur on Thursday. The public rally will be the first major rally of BJP in Kerala, kick-starting the assembly campaign.

According to Mr Nadda's schedule, he will reach Thiruvananthapuram International Airport on tomorrow, where the state party leaders will accord him a grand welcome and a motorcade rally is planned.

JP Nadda will attend the state BJP core committee meeting ahead of the seat-sharing discussions and candidate selection for the Kerala assembly polls.

He will also address the newly elected Councilors and Block, Zilla Panchayat members of BJP at an event in Kowdiar.

Before leaving for Thrissur where JP Nadda is slated to attend a public function, he will visit the Shri Padmanabhaswamy Temple in the evening and offer prayers.

NDA alliance partner will have individual meetings with the BJP president where the candidature regarding alliance partners will be discussed.

On Thursday, he will be in Kochi for a brief period before proceeding to Thrissur.

In Thrissur, he will address a meeting of BJP state office bearers in-charge, convenors, district presidents and district general secretaries.

