Journalist Mohammed Zubair Of AltNews Arrested For Allegedly Hurting Religious Sentiments

AltNews co-founder Pratik Sinha says Mohammed Zubair was called for questioning in a different case but arrested after this case was filed immediately

Journalist Mohammed Zubair Of AltNews Arrested For Allegedly Hurting Religious Sentiments
New Delhi:

Journalist Mohammed Zubair, one of the founders of fact-checking website AltNews, was arrested by the Delhi Police today on charges of hurting religious sentiments and promoting enmity. 

The case is based on a tweet by Mohammed Zubair that came to the police's notice after a Twitter handle called 'Hanuman Bhakt (@balajikijaiin)' expressed anger over it, ANI reported.  

AltNews co-founder Pratik Sinha claimed that Mr Zubair was called to Delhi for questioning in a different case. Mandatory notice was not given for arrest, he alleged. "No FIR copy is being given to us despite repeated requests."

Police, however, said Mr Zubair joined the investigation in this case registered at the Special Cell police station, and was arrested "after having sufficient evidence on record". He is still being questioned and police will present him before a magistrate tomorrow to seek further custody, it is learnt.

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor termed his arrest an "assault on truth", and demanded his release.  

Another Congress leader, Rajya Sabha member Jairam Ramesh, alleged that the Delhi police is acting in a vengeful manner as AltNews exposes the government's false claims. 

Lawyer-activist Prashant Bhushan, too, reacted angrily. "This government is going after those who are exposing hate speech," he told NDTV.

ounded in 2017 as a non-profit, AltNews is among the world's most prominent fact-checking outlets. Its founders have ben facing online trolling and police cases, particularly by right-wing groups, for years. One of the most recent cases against Mohammed Zubair was filed a month ago in Uttar Pradesh's Sitapur district. The charges are similar to the ones for which he's been arrested in Delhi.

Also Read

.