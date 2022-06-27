Journalist Mohammed Zubair Of AltNews Arrested For Allegedly Hurting Religious Sentiments

Journalist Mohammed Zubair, one of the founders of fact-checking website AltNews, was arrested by the Delhi Police today on charges of hurting religious sentiments and promoting enmity.

The case is based on a tweet by Mohammed Zubair that came to the police's notice after a Twitter handle called 'Hanuman Bhakt (@balajikijaiin)' expressed anger over it, ANI reported.

Present case registered on basis of a post on Twitter by handle Hanuman Bhakt @ balajikijaiin where he showed his anger against another Twitter handle in name of Mohammed Zubair regarding the post “BEFORE 2014: Honeymoon Hotel. After 2014: Hanuman Hotel”:Delhi police sr officials — ANI (@ANI) June 27, 2022

AltNews co-founder Pratik Sinha claimed that Mr Zubair was called to Delhi for questioning in a different case. Mandatory notice was not given for arrest, he alleged. "No FIR copy is being given to us despite repeated requests."

Police, however, said Mr Zubair joined the investigation in this case registered at the Special Cell police station, and was arrested "after having sufficient evidence on record". He is still being questioned and police will present him before a magistrate tomorrow to seek further custody, it is learnt.

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor termed his arrest an "assault on truth", and demanded his release.

India's few fact-checking services, especially @AltNews, perform a vital service in our post-truth political environment, rife with disinformation. They debunk falsehoods whoever perpetrates them. To arrest @zoo_bear is an assault on truth. He should be released immediately. — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) June 27, 2022

Another Congress leader, Rajya Sabha member Jairam Ramesh, alleged that the Delhi police is acting in a vengeful manner as AltNews exposes the government's false claims.

Altnews & @zoo_bear have been in the forefront of exposing the bogus claims of the Vishguru, who has struck back with a vengeance characteristic of him. Delhi Police, reporting to the Union Home Minister, has long lost any pretensions of professionalism and independence. https://t.co/OPi1MMth5g — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) June 27, 2022

Lawyer-activist Prashant Bhushan, too, reacted angrily. "This government is going after those who are exposing hate speech," he told NDTV.

ounded in 2017 as a non-profit, AltNews is among the world's most prominent fact-checking outlets. Its founders have ben facing online trolling and police cases, particularly by right-wing groups, for years. One of the most recent cases against Mohammed Zubair was filed a month ago in Uttar Pradesh's Sitapur district. The charges are similar to the ones for which he's been arrested in Delhi.