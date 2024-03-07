Jobs, Training, Stipend, Startup Funds Among Rahul Gandhi's 5 Guarantees

Rahul Gandhi said if elected, the Congress government will also take strong action to stop paper leaks.

Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi announced the party's five guarantees that hopes to address the most pressing concern of young people in the country. Spearheading it is jobs -- the first job is guaranteed for every graduate and diploma holder aged below 25 years, he said. There will also be training for those so inclined. A stipend of Rs 1 lakh will be given over the one-year training period.

"The Congress will provide apprenticeship opportunities to all the youth of India,' Mr Gandhi said, announcing his Five Guarantees from Rajasthan's Banswara, where his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra is passing through. This apprenticeship is meant for graduates and diploma holders for government offices.

"This apprenticeship will be offered to graduates and diploma students in government offices and private companies. We will make this apprenticeship a law, similar to MNREGA. Under this apprenticeship, youth will be given training for one year, and a stipend of Rs.1 lakh will be provided during the training," he said, announcing a project the Congress has been working on for a while.

"There are 30 lakh vacancies in government jobs in the country. After assuming power, on a priority basis, we'll provide 30 lakh jobs," the senior Congress leader said.

If elected, the Congress government will also take strong action to stop paper leaks, he said.

"To prevent the paper leak issue, the Congress will bring a law against the paper leaks. Also, the government will conduct the competitive exams directly, so there won't be any outsourcing," he added.

The fifth guarantee was assured startup funds and social security for gig workers.

"There will be social security for gig workers, we will make a law across the country... We will create a startup fund with Rs.5000 crore to support the youth who are willing to start small businesses. This startup will have access to every district in the country," Mr Gandhi added.