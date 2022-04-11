Police Register FIR After Two Groups Clash In JNU Over Non-Vegetarian Food

The JNUSU and ABVP students took out separate marches

Delhi Police have registered an FIR in connection with a clash between two groups of students in the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) campus, allegedly over non-vegetarian food being served in the hostel mess on the occasion of Ram Navami, officials said today.

At least sixteen students from both sides - Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) and Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) - were injured as chaos reigned on the campus yesterday evening.

Police said the FIR has been registered based on a complaint filed by members of JNUSU, SFI, DSF and AISA early this morning against unknown students belonging to the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP).

The ABVP members are also expected to file a complaint today, officials said, adding that necessary action will be taken on the receipt of their complaint as well.

The JNUSU has alleged that the ABVP members stopped students from eating non-vegetarian food in the hostel mess and created a violent atmosphere. However, the ABVP denied the charge and claimed that "Leftists" obstructed a puja programme organised at the hostel on Ram Navami.

Both sides have accused each other of throwing stones and injuring their members. After the violence, the JNUSU and ABVP students took out separate marches inside the university campus to protest against the clash.

Police said they rushed to the campus with their teams soon after receiving the PCR call and ensured no further escalation of violence.

"Further probe is on to collect evidence and identify culprits," officials said.