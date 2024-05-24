JLR Announces Local Production Of Range Rover, Range Rover Sport In India

It will additionally support the global production of these models.

JLR India has now announced the local assembly of its flagship offerings - Range Rover and Range Rover Sport in India. The automaker will produce the SUVs at its Pune-based facility in Maharashtra. Interestingly, India is the first country to facilitate the production of Range Rover and Range Rover Sport, along with Range Rover Velar, Range Rover Evoque, Jaguar F-PACE and Discovery Sport which are already locally manufactured at JLR's facility in Pune.

The local production is anticipated to help JLR revise the prices of its flagship SUVs. It will additionally support the global production of these models, which is currently restricted to Solihull, UK. The increased production will further cater to the global demand for Range Rover and Range Rover Sport. However, the Solihull will continue to be the home for the upcoming fully-electric model of the brand and the SV range.

Besides, the announcement comes paired with the arrival of the Range Rover House in India to offer an exclusive luxury experience designed to reflect the tastes and desires of the discerning and affluent clientele of the region. The Range Rover House India debuts through the luxurious coastal town of Alibaug, displaying some of the first Range Rover and Range Rover Sport vehicles which will now be produced in India, exclusively for the Indian market.

Geraldine Ingham, Managing Director of Range Rover, said, "Across the globe, we're seeing the highest levels of client demand for Range Rover, in our 53-year history. This is an unprecedented success story and India is a very important part of it. Retail sales in India, for FY24 alone, have surged by 160%, and locally manufacturing the Range Rover will enable the brand to respond to this growing demand among discerning clients and celebrated personalities across the country."

Rajan Amba, Managing Director, JLR India, added, "This is a proud moment for all of us in India, as we become the first country to locally manufacture the iconic Range Rover. It is a testament to the quality standards we have successfully achieved in local manufacturing in India, which are at par with JLR standards globally. Manufacturing the Range Rover family locally will bring together the best of both worlds, as outstanding British design, technology and refinement meets the pride of owning a 'Made in India' luxury vehicle."

Talking of the Range Rover and Range Rover Sport, these SUVs are priced at Rs. 1.40 crore and Rs. 2.36 crore (ex-showroom), respectively. The locally-made Range Rover will be retailed with two engine choices - 3.0L petrol and 3.0L diesel in the HSE and Autobiography trims. Deliveries will begin from May 24, onwards. The Range Rover Sport, on the other hand, will be sold in the Dynamic SE trim with two engine options - 3.0L petrol and 3.0L diesel. Deliveries of the locally manufactured Range Rover Sport will commence from August this year.