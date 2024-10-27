'JioHotstar' Domain Has New Owners: Two UAE-Based Children

Jainam and Jivika Jain said the amount paid to the techie is a small part of what he had asked for

The contentious JioHotstar.com domain has seen a change of hands, going from the ownership of a software developer to two UAE-based children Jainam and Jivika Jain.

The website's landing page showed the sibling greeting visitors, adding that they have purchased the domain to "support a young software developer from Delhi".

A letter posted on the site read, "Even though we're just kids, we believe that age is only a number when it comes to spreading kindness and positivity. Our recent journey began during our summer holidays when we left our home in Dubai for 50 unforgettable days in India. We had a purpose: to connect with children from various backgrounds, share our love for learning, teach skills for studying and setting goals, and inspire them to dream big."

"Through sharing our journey here, we aim to inspire others and keep the domain open for future sale to anyone who wants to continue this positive mission," they further wrote. In a YouTube video, Jainam and Jivika specified that the amount paid to the techie is only a small part of the amount he had asked for.

Their purchase of JioHotstar.com comes even as the anonymous techie said on Friday that he is willing to sell it to Reliance Industries for one-tenth of the original asking price of Rs 1 crore.

The Delhi-based app developer -- who has been grabbing social media attention for his unique demand to fund his higher studies by selling the JioHotstar domain, following the merger deal of media assets of Reliance and India business of Walt Disney -- said wants to avoid a legal battle with the corporate giant and hopes that a compassionate stand would be taken.