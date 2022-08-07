Jharkhand To Host Big Tribal Cultural Meet Next Week

The Jharkhand government has invited artistes from tribal dominated states

Ranchi is set to host the Jharkhand Janajatiya Mahotsav 2022 which will showcase tribal culture from across the country.

The event, which will be organised at Ranchi's Moradabadi Maidan on Tuesday and Wednesday, "shall be a prism to reflect the unique tribal life philosophy", the state government said in a statement.

The Jharkhand government has invited artistes from across Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Mizoram and other tribal dominated states for the event.

Chief Minister Hemant Soren recently unveiled the mascot for the event.

रांची में आगामी 9 और 10 अगस्त को झारखण्ड जनजातीय महोत्सव का भव्य आयोजन किया जा रहा है। देश समेत झारखण्ड राज्य की समृद्ध जनजातीय जीवनशैली को प्रस्तुत करता यह महोत्सव राज्य को एक नया आयाम देगा।

आज झारखण्ड जनजातीय महोत्सव के प्रतीक चिन्ह का शुभारंभ करने का सौभाग्य मिला।



The state government said final preparations for the event are underway. "The Mahotsav has a host of exciting events like seminars, art and music concerts, fashion shows, food festivals and various cultural programmes," it said.

The statement said the event is being held to "weave the best of cultural strands of the participating states to bring before the world the rich tribal tapestry through a host of exciting events".

Fashion shows, food festivals and handicraft exhibitions will be organised during the two-day event, the government said.