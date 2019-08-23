Jet Airways Founder Naresh Goyal's Properties In Delhi, Mumbai Searched

Properties of Naresh Goyal, founder of the now-grounded Jet Airways, are being searched by officials of the Enforcement Directorate in connection with a case of alleged contravention of the foreign exchange law, officials said.

The searches are being conducted in Delhi and Mumbai.

Jet Airways stopped its operations indefinitely earlier this year because of its colossal debt, leaving thousands of employees without a job overnight.

In March, Naresh Goyal and his wife Goyal resigned from the board of Jet Airways, which the former founded 26 years ago, in 1992. He had also resigned as the airline's chairman.

The airline was under a Rs. 8,000-crore debt and was struggling to stay afloat. Until recently, the airline was the second largest carrier in India by market share.

The cash-strapped airline, that was struggling with grounded fleet and mounting dues to banks, suppliers, employees and lessors, suspended its operations in April.

The crisis has put 20,000 jobs at stake and has left many of them seeking jobs at other airlines with pay cuts. Many worried Jet Airways employees held demonstrations in Mumbai and Delhi, appealing the government to intervene for revival of the company.

