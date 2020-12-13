Jammu-Srinagar National Highway Open For One-Way Traffic

The Mughal road is closed since December 8 due to the recent heavy snowfall. (File)

The Jammu-Srinagar national highway was open for one-way traffic, while the Mughal road connecting the twin districts of Poonch and Rajouri with south Kashmir remained closed for the sixth consecutive day on Sunday, a traffic department official said.

"Traffic has been plying from Jammu towards Srinagar since morning. It is going on smoothly though the dense fog, which engulfed most parts of Jammu region earlier in the day, slowed down the movement of vehicles," the official said.

Jawahar Tunnel, the gateway to Kashmir, experienced nine inches of snowfall during the intervening night of Friday and Saturday coupled with multiple landslides triggered by rains between Ramban and Banihal axis forcing closure of the highway on Saturday.

However, agencies cleared the highway for one-way traffic from Srinagar to Jammu later in the day.

The traffic on the highway is restricted to one-way during winter months owing to the ongoing work on the four-laning project to allow smooth movement of traffic.

The Mughal road is closed since December 8 due to the recent heavy snowfall in Peer Ki Gali and adjoining areas.

The road along with other high altitude roads usually remains closed during winter months.