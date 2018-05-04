87-Year-Old Woman Takes 'Swachh' Lead, Builds Toilet With Her Hands 87-year-old Rakki from Jammu and Kashmir's village said that she had no idea about the ill-effects of defecating in the open.

26 Shares EMAIL PRINT The 87-year-old says she wants to see her village open defecation free. Udhampur (Jammu and Kashmir): In Jammu and Kashmir's Badali village in Udhampur, people have been defecating in the open for years. After numerous awareness camps about the 'Swachh Bharat Mission' in her village, an 87-year-old woman took matters in her own hands.



Rakkhi, who has been going to the fields to defecate for years, decided to build a toilet in her village. Since she comes from a humble background, she did not have any money to hire labourers to the job, so she, started doing the masonry work all by herself.



She says that she wants to see her village open defecation free and has been hugely inspired to do so after a series of awareness campaigns in her village. She wants to see her village open-defecation free.



"I want everyone to use a toilet as defecating in open gives birth to many kinds of diseases," she said.



"My son made the mud for my toilet after which I leveled the bricks and did the masonry work myself. Within 7 days my toilet will be completed," she added.



Deputy Commissioner Udhampur praised her work and said, "It is time for people to change their traditional mindset. I was shocked to know that an 87-year-old woman built the toilet herself without any help. I salute the spirit of the woman and everyone should learn a lesson from her."



The Deputy Commissioner also said that every possible help will be provided to the lady.



The 87-year-old has led the way and has become a role model for not just her village, but for the entire country.



In Jammu and Kashmir's Badali village in Udhampur, people have been defecating in the open for years. After numerous awareness camps about the 'Swachh Bharat Mission' in her village, an 87-year-old woman took matters in her own hands.Rakkhi, who has been going to the fields to defecate for years, decided to build a toilet in her village. Since she comes from a humble background, she did not have any money to hire labourers to the job, so she, started doing the masonry work all by herself.She says that she wants to see her village open defecation free and has been hugely inspired to do so after a series of awareness campaigns in her village.While speaking to ANI, Rakki said that she did not know about the ill-effects of defecating in the open."I want everyone to use a toilet as defecating in open gives birth to many kinds of diseases," she said."My son made the mud for my toilet after which I leveled the bricks and did the masonry work myself. Within 7 days my toilet will be completed," she added.Deputy Commissioner Udhampur praised her work and said, "It is time for people to change their traditional mindset. I was shocked to know that an 87-year-old woman built the toilet herself without any help. I salute the spirit of the woman and everyone should learn a lesson from her." The Deputy Commissioner also said that every possible help will be provided to the lady.The 87-year-old has led the way and has become a role model for not just her village, but for the entire country. NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter