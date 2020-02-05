



J&K Leaders Sajjad Lone, Waheed Para To Be Released From Detention Today

Two Jammu and Kashmir politicians - Sajjad Lone and Waheed Para - will be released today, exactly six months after they were detained by the central government as a precautionary measure ahead of the scrapping of Jammu and Kashmir's special status.

However, Kashmir's three most prominent leaders - National Conference president Farooq Abdullah, his son Omar Abdullah and Peoples Democratic Party chief Mehbooba Mufti - continue to remain in detention. The centre has not provided any definite date for their release, only letting on that they will be freed at an "appropriate" time.