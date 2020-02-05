Breaking News: J&K Leaders Sajjad Lone, Waheed Para To Be Released From Detention Today
Breaking News
J&K Leaders Sajjad Lone, Waheed Para To Be Released From Detention Today

Two Jammu and Kashmir politicians - Sajjad Lone and Waheed Para - will be released today, exactly six months after they were detained by the central government  as a precautionary measure ahead of the scrapping of Jammu and Kashmir's special status.

However, Kashmir's three most prominent leaders - National Conference president Farooq Abdullah, his son Omar Abdullah and Peoples Democratic Party chief Mehbooba Mufti - continue to remain in detention. The centre has not provided any definite date for their release, only letting on that they will be freed at an "appropriate" time.

This is a breaking news story. Details will be added soon. Please refresh the page for latest version.

Get Breaking News and Latest Updates from India and around the world on

Follow NDTV for live coverage of Delhi Elections 2020 and Union Budget 2020

Watch Live News:

nd-india
your daily newsletter
More News