Jammu And Kashmir Integrated In Mainstream: Home Ministry To Parliament

With Panchayat polls, grassroots-level democracy established in Jammu and Kashmir: Centre

The Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh have been fully integrated in the mainstream after the scrapping of Article 370 and bifurcation of the erstwhile state, the Union home ministry told the Rajya Sabha today.



"As a result, all the rights enshrined in the Constitution of India and benefits of all the Central Laws that were being enjoyed by other citizens of the country are now available to the people of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh," junior Home Minister GK Reddy told Rajya Sabha.



To a related question, the ministry specified that various measures were taken in the interest of security and public order, which included preventive detention of certain persons.



"Since August 1, 2019, 613 persons including separatists, overground workers, stone pelters, etc. were detained at various points of time. Out of these, based on regular review and ground situation, 430 persons have been released till date," Mr Reddy said in written reply to a question.



The minister also said Jammu and Kashmir administration has further reported that no person is under house arrest in the Union Territory.



The minister also listed out details as to how a change in the status of Jammu and Kashmir has brought about socio-economic development in both union territories, empowerment of people, removal of unjust laws, bringing in equity and fairness to those discriminated for ages.

With the elections of Panchayati Raj institutions the three-tier system of grassroots-level democracy has now been established in Jammu and Kashmir, he said.

The administration has approved a business revival package of Rs 1,352.99 crore on September 25, 2020. An amount of Rs 434.08 crore has been released of which Rs 250 crore was an economic package and Rs 184.08 crore was COVID-19 relief. The amount has been fully utilised by December 31, 2020, he said.