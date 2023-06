J&K School Principal Arrested, Suspended After Molestation Charges

The School Education Department suspended the principal and ordered an inquiry against him.

The principal of a government school in Srinagar was arrested on Tuesday in a case of molestation, police said.

The government employee was also suspended and an inquiry ordered after the allegations of molestation were levelled against him.

Shabir Ahmad Mir, resident of Zadibal area of the Srinagar city, working as principal at the Government Higher Secondary School at Gund Hassi Bhat, was taken into custody after police registered a case against him.

The Srinagar Police, in a tweet, said a case under Indian Penal Code sections 354D (stalking), 294 (obscene acts or using obscene language) and 506 (criminal intimidation) was registered at Shalteng Police Station.

Meanwhile, the School Education Department suspended Mr Mir and ordered an inquiry against him.

In an order, the Principal Secretary School Education Department, Alok Kumar, asked the Director School Education to conduct the inquiry and submit a report.

"Pending inquiry into his conduct, Mr. Shabir Ahmad Mir, Principal Government BHSS Gund Hassi Bhat, Srinagar is hereby placed under suspension with immediate effect in pursuance of Rule 31 of Jammu and Kashmir Civil Services (Classification, Control and Appeal) Rules, 1956. The said officer is attached with Director School Education Kashmir," the order read.

It said the Director School Education Kashmir shall conduct an inquiry into the matter and submit a detailed report along with his recommendations.

