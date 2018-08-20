Jamia Teachers Condemn Nitish Kumar's Silence Over Attack On Bihar Professor

Sanjay Kumar was beaten for his comments on social media that appeared to criticise Vajpayee. (File)

The Jamia Teachers' Solidarity Association (JTSA) on Sunday slammed Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for his silence over a mob attack on an Assistant Professor in the state.

Sanjay Kumar was attacked on August 17 in Motihari in Bihar after he posted a comment in response to a post, criticising former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

Mr Kumar had written, ''Fascivad ke ek yug ki samapti. Atal ji anant yatra par nikle" (The end of an era of fascism. Atal ji embarks on eternal journey)''

"We are surprised at the sullen silence of the government on this murderous assault. We can only conclude that your conscience has made peace with the lynch mob," said the association in a statement.

The comments came after a 38-second video clipping which went viral on social media shows Sanjay Kumar in a street, with his clothes torn, abused, beaten by a mob.

Mr Kumar teaches sociology at Central University of Mothihari. Following the attack, he was reportedly brought to the Patna Medical College and Hospital.

The JTSA claimed that Sanjay Kumar has named mob leaders Rahul R. Pande, Sunny Vajpayee, Aman Bihari Vajpayee, Purshottam Mishra, Ravikesh Mishra and Rakesh Pandey.

However, the attackers were booked under milder charges -- all of which are bailable, the teachers' body added.