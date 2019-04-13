100 Years of Jallianwala Bagh Massacre: Hundreds To Pay Tribute At Jallianwala Bagh National Memorial: Updates

Jallianwala Bagh Massacre 100 Years: Hundreds held a candle vigil in Amristar.

Today marks the 100th anniversary of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre that dates back to 1919 when British troops fired on thousands of unarmed people gathered for a peaceful protest in Amristar.

At least 400 people were killed after some 50 British soldiers opened fire within the walled enclosure in Jallianwala Bagh, still pocketed with bullet marks from 100 years ago. The massacre was a symbol of colonial cruelty and was, earlier this week, condemned by British Prime Minister Theresa May in the parliament. She referred to the tragedy as "shameful scar on British Indian history". The Prime Minister however, did not issue a formal apology.

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, Punjab chief Minister Amarinder Singh will today visit Jallianwala Bagh National Memorial to pay their tributes. Hundreds had held a candlelight march in Amristar on Friday evening to mark the tragic day.

Here are the updates on 100 years of Jallianwala Bagh massacre: