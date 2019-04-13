100 Years of Jallianwala Bagh Massacre: Hundreds To Pay Tribute At Jallianwala Bagh National Memorial: Updates

New Delhi:
Jallianwala Bagh Massacre 100 Years: Hundreds held a candle vigil in Amristar.
Today marks the 100th anniversary of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre that dates back to 1919 when British troops fired on thousands of unarmed people gathered for a peaceful protest in Amristar.
At least 400 people were killed after some 50 British soldiers opened fire within the walled enclosure in Jallianwala Bagh, still pocketed with bullet marks from 100 years ago. The massacre was a symbol of colonial cruelty and was, earlier this week, condemned by British Prime Minister Theresa May in the parliament. She referred to the tragedy as "shameful scar on British Indian history". The Prime Minister however, did not issue a formal apology.
Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, Punjab chief Minister Amarinder Singh will today visit Jallianwala Bagh National Memorial to pay their tributes. Hundreds had held a candlelight march in Amristar on Friday evening to mark the tragic day.
Here are the updates on 100 years of Jallianwala Bagh massacre:
Congress chief Rahul Gandhi who arrived in Amristar yesterday, will pay tribute at the memorial. Thousands are also expected to visit the memorial to mark the 100 years of Jallianwala Bagh massacre.
Vice President Venkaiah Naidu will pay tribute at the Jallianwala Bagh Memorial and will release a commemorative coin and a postage stamp.
Labor Party demanded "full apology"
British lawmakers at Westminster Hall of the Parliament complex had debated the issue of a formal apology for the April 13, 1919 massacre to mark its centenary this Saturday.
Opposition Labour Party Leader Jeremy Corbyn demanded that those who lost their lives in the massacre deserve a "full, clear and unequivocal apology for what took place".
"Shamful Scar", Says British PM Theresa May
Earlier this week, ahead of the day that marks 100 years of Jallianwala Bagh massacre, British Prime Minister Theresa May had said:
"The tragedy of Jallianwala Bagh of 1919 is a shameful scar on British Indian history. As Her Majesty the Queen (Elizabeth II) said before visiting Jallianwala Bagh in 1997, it is a distressing example of our past history with India," she said in her statement.
"We deeply regret what happened and the suffering caused. I am pleased that today the UK-India relationship is one of collaboration, partnership, prosperity and security. Indian diaspora make an enormous contribution to British society and I am sure the whole House wishes to see the UK's relationship with India continue to flourish," she said.
Candlelight vigil
Thousands including residents of the city, tourists, visitors, top government officials and students took part in the candlelight march from a building called Townhall to the massacre site on Friday evening to remember all those who lost their lives 100 years ago during the Jallianwala Bagh massacre.
The march of about one kilometre, according to Reuters, was accompanied by loudspeakers playing patriotic songs. At the end of the march, people observed a two-minute silence.
The Jallianwala Bagh Massacre:
On April 13, 1919, some 50 British Indian army soldiers began shooting at unarmed civilians who were taking part in a peaceful protest against oppressive laws enforced in the Punjab region.
Colonial-era records show about 400 people died in the massacre, but Indian figures put the toll at closer to 1,000.