Jailed Activist Akhil Gogoi Files Nomination For Assam Polls

Jailed activist Akhil Gogoi on Monday formally submitted nomination papers for the Sivasagar and Mariani Assembly constituencies from the Gauhati Medical College Hospital (GMCH).

Akhil Gogoi submitted his nomination papers to the Returning Officer for the upcoming assembly elections in Assam via video conferencing.

An election commission team collected the nomination papers of Akhil Gogoi from the Gauhati Medical College Hospital (GMCH), where he is undergoing treatment. He is kept in a separate cabin under strict police watch.

Akhil Gogoi, who floated Raijor Dal, a new party, will contest from the Sivasagar and Moriani constituencies in eastern Assam, which witnessed massive protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act.

Akhil Gogoi had tested positive for the coronavirus after which he was admitted to the hospital. He has recovered.

Akhil Gogoi was arrested in 2019 on sedition charge for participating in the anti-CAA protests.

Raijor Dal and Assam Jatiya Parishad have formed an alliance for the upcoming assembly elections.