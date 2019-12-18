Governor Trolls Mamata Banerjee On Twitter With Then And Now Video

Jagdeep Dhankhar tweeted over Mamata Banerjee's government's failure to provide him a proper briefing

Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar continued the ongoing feud with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee today with a fresh dig on Twitter. Late on Tuesday evening, the Governor posted a Facebook video on Twitter which trolled the Chief Minister with a caption that read, "Analytical video that stirs rational approach".

The video, a then-and-now-type compilation, showed a clip of Ms Banerjee's complaint in Lok Sabha in 2005 regarding the "infiltration" in Bengal, which she called a "disaster". A more recent clip of her speech against the Centre's new citizenship law accompanied it.

Ms Banerjee has declared that she would not allow the implementation of the citizenship law - meant to expedite citizenship for non-Muslims from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh who moved to India till 2014 after facing religious persecution --- or the National Registry of citizens, meant to weed out illegal migrants from the country, in her state.

It has fuelled her ongoing feud with the Governor, whom she has dubbed the "BJP's agent".

Yesterday, the two exchanged a flurry of bitter letters late into the evening that started when the Governor called upon her to personally update" him on the protests in the state against the citizenship law.

Mr Dhankhar had spent the better part of the day tweeting about the government's failure to provide him a proper briefing.

Ms Banerjee, in response, made it clear that briefing the Governor was not the "prime focus" of her administration and asked him to "please cooperate" to maintain peace.

In response, the Governor expressed "deep pain and anguish" at what he called her "unwarranted tangential approach".

Bengal has already stopped work on the National Population Register, which was expected to lay the groundwork for rolling out a citizens' list in the future. The Centre has said the states have no choice in the implementation of the citizenship law.