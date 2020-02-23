Jaffrabad Anti-CAA Protests Updates: Hundreds Of Women Block Delhi Road, Metro Station Temporarily Shut

Security deployed around Jaffrabad metro station area as women continue to protest.

A large number of police personnel have been deployed at Delhi's Jaffrabad where hundreds of women are staging a sit-in protest against the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC).

The women protesters are also supporting Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad who has called for a a nationwide strike earlier this month said that "quotas and reservations for promotions for government jobs is not a fundamental right".

Amid the protests, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) announced that the entry and exit of Jaffrabad station have been closed and trains will not be halting at this station.

Heavy security deployed in Jaffrabad metro station area. Protesters are agitating near the metro station, in protest against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), news agency ANI reported

Feb 23, 2020 09:57 (IST) Bhim Army Chief Chandra Shekhar Azad has appealed to the entire Bahujan society to raise voice against injustice

मेरी पूरे बहुजन समाज से अपील है कि नाइंसाफी के खिलाफ आवाज उठाना हमारा मौलिक अधिकार है इसलिए शांतिपूर्ण ढंग से भारत बंद करवाएं। किसी भी अप्रिय घटना से बचें। भाजपा के लोग आपको उकसाने की कोशिश करेंगे किसी भी प्रकार के उकसावे में न आएं। जय भीम #23फरवरी_भारत_बंद - Chandra Shekhar Aazad (@BhimArmyChief) February 23, 2020