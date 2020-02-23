Jaffrabad Anti-CAA Protests Updates: Hundreds Of Women Block Delhi Road, Metro Station Temporarily Shut

The women protesters are also supporting Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad's call to hold a nationwide strike today against SC/ST Amendment Act after the Supreme Court upheld its constitutional validity earlier this month.

Security deployed around Jaffrabad metro station area as women continue to protest.

New Delhi:

A large number of police personnel have been deployed at Delhi's Jaffrabad where hundreds of women are staging a sit-in protest against the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC).

The women protesters are also supporting Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad who has called for a a nationwide strike earlier this month said that "quotas and reservations for promotions for government jobs is not a fundamental right".

Amid the protests, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) announced that the entry and exit of Jaffrabad station have been closed and trains will not be halting at this station.

Here are the updates on Jaffrabad Anti-CAA Protests

Feb 23, 2020 10:05 (IST)
Jaffrabad Anti-CAA Protests Updates: Heavy Security Depolyed In Jaffrabad Station Area
Heavy security deployed in Jaffrabad metro station area. Protesters are agitating near the metro station, in protest against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), news agency ANI reported
Feb 23, 2020 09:57 (IST)
Bhim Army Chief Chandra Shekhar Azad has appealed to the entire Bahujan society to raise voice against injustice
Feb 23, 2020 09:49 (IST)
Jaffrabad Anti-CAA Protests Updates: Entry And Exit Gates Of Jaffrabad Station Temporarily Shut
In the view of on-going protests against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC), the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation on Sunday morning closed the entry and exit of the Jaffrabad station in Northeast Delhi. In a tweet, the DMRC also said trains will not stop at this station. 
