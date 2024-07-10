Actor Jacqueline Fernandez Summoned Again In Money Laundering Case

Sukesh Chandrashekhar used "proceeds of crime" to purchase gifts for Jacqueline Fernandez

Actor Jacqueline Fernandez has been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case involving alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar.

Sukesh Chandrashekhar has been accused of cheating high-profile people including former Fortis Healthcare promoter Shivinder Mohan Singh's wife Aditi Singh.

The ED had alleged that Sukesh Chandrashekhar used these "proceeds of crime" or illegal money to purchase gifts for Ms Fernandez.

Investigators have said Jacqueline Fernandez knew about Sukesh Chandrasekhar's involvement in criminal cases and that he was married, but she chose to overlook them and made financial transactions with him.