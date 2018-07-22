'Jaadu Ki Jhappi': Bollywood Reacts To Rahul Gandhi, PM Modi Hug

Rahul Gandhi hugs PM Narendra Modi during the no-confidence motion.

Congress President Rahul Gandhi''s ''jaadu ki jhappi'' moment with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the parliament drew mixed reactions from the Indian film fraternity, who found the "theatrics" worth a comment or two.

Filmmaker Ananth Mahadevan tweeted: "No wonder Indian theatre audience is diminishing. We are no match for Parliament performances."

Mr Gandhi on Friday surprised the Lok Sabha when after bitterly criticising the BJP-led government during the no-confidence motion, he walked across and hugged an unwilling PM Modi. To top that, he also winked as he looked at a party colleague -- reminding the Twitter world of actress Priya Prakash Warrier who became a ''national trend'' with her mischievous smile and wink in a song from Malayalam film "Oru Adaar Love".

"Wink! Wink! Hug! Hug! Nudge! Nudge! More Jaadu ki jhappi please," Shobhaa De, who then called Rahul Gandhi''s gesture the "hug of the decade".

"What a jhappi, Rahul! Hope it works its jaadu on recipient. Who''s next on the hug fest? Just shows hugs are not the PM''s monopoly," De said, pointing at PM Modi's knack for hugging world leaders.

While displeased Speaker Sumitra Mahajan underlined that the code of conduct inside the House did not approve of Rahul Gandhi's behaviour, some Bollywood celebrities questioned what was odd.

Filmmaker Vinod Kapri tweeted: "Hugging and spreading love is against the spirit of parliament norms? Surprised!"

Composer Vishal Dadlani wrote: "What's childish about a hug? It was sorta sweet, actually. BJP should accept it with grace and perhaps send some love back, instead of being negative and churlish. Also, it would be more becoming of the government to answer each point Rahul made pre-hug. That's what we want to hear."

Ad filmmaker Ram Subramanian said the problem with the hug was that it was a "a forced one" and sent "the wrong message".

Actor Ranvir Shorey wasn''t happy with Rahul Gandhi's hug to PM Modi either.

"ROFL! Just what India needs. Another privileged and entitled brat giving out ''jaadu ki jhappis'' when cornered," tweeted Ranvir, who was also upset about how the media for pegging the no-confidence motion on Rahul Gandhi's hug "instead of holding him responsible for turning parliament into a theatre".

"Parliament: The only place where one hugs people one has no confidence in," Ranvir quipped further.

For TV tsarina Ekta Kapoor, known for some of the most dramatic shows on the Indian small screen, "Hug it out is the new sort it out" after Rahul Gandhi's act.

Actor Rajkummar Rao thought July 20 could officially be made "Hug Day".