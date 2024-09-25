In Phase 2, Turnout In Kashmir's Separatist Dominated Areas Lower Than 2014

Despite all out efforts made by Centre to increase polling percentage in second phase of Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections, the voters did not appear enthused -- especially in Srinagar district, traditionally a hotbed of separatism.

According to data from the Election Commission of India, the overall voting percentage in the 2014 was above 60 per cent for the assembly segments in the six districts that went to polls today.

J&K Chief Electoral Officer P K Pole, while giving today's data, said an estimated 57 per cent voter turnout was recorded across the six districts.

Three districts of Kashmir valley -- Ganderbal, Budgam and Srinagar -- saw polling of 45.39 per cent. Way below the three districts of Jammu, Reasi, Rajouri and Poonch -- 73.70 per cent.

Ganderbal, with two constituent assembly seats from one of which former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah contested, witnessed 62.85 per cent polling. Budgam with five assembly seats, saw a turnout of 63.42 per cent.

Srinagar, which has 8 constituent assemblies, saw 28.84 per cent polling. Habbakadal registered the lowest -- 16.92 per cent.

After delimitation, the Habbakadal seat framework was such that maximum number of Kashmiri Pandits became voters in this constituency.

"This disenchantment of voters is evident in Srinagar and the numbers tell a story," said a senior official.

"Separatists had a major influence in urban areas of Srinagar, due to which, boycott calls were on people's minds even though there was none this time," the official said, pointing out that even Jamaat is participating in election.

Area of separatist influence



Hazratbal saw 30.69 per cent voting, marginally higher than 29.54 per of 2014 and 28.89 per cent of 2008.

Khanyar saw 25.93 per cent votes being polled this time. In 2014, the figure was 26.16 per cent while in 2008 it was 17.41 per cent.

Zadibal saw 30.48 per cent of votes being polled. The corresponding figure in 2014 was 23.93 per cent and 17.30 per cent in 2008.

Lal Chowk, a new constituency carved out after delimitation, saw a turnout of 31.40 per cent.

The Ganderbal district, which has two constituencies - Kangan and Ganderbal -- also witnessed a marginally low turnout as compared to 2014.

The seat from where former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah is contesting elections, saw a turnout of 57.16 per cent. In 2014, the figure was 58.13 per cent and in 2008 it was 51.79 per cent. During the recent Lok Sabha elections, the turnout was 49.79 per cent.

Budgam, the second constituency from where the former Chief Minister is contesting also saw a dip in turnout. -- 51.15 per cent. In 2014, same constituency witnessed 66.35 per cent polling and in 2008 55.17 percent.

Heavy Polling In Jammu Sector But Lower Than 2014

Jammu sector's Reasi witnessed 74.71 per cent turnout. Poonch saw 73.79 per cent while Rajouri witnessed the lowest -- 71.09 per cent. The turnout, though, was lower compared to 2014.

Nowshera, from where BJP leader Ravinder Raina was contesting, also saw a dip -- 71.91 per cent, down from 81.41 per of 2014 and 73.01 per cent of 2008.