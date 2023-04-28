J&K Man's 'We Should Support Army' Video Appeal Before Killing Himself

Locals, panchayat officials have demanded a probe into the death of Mukhtar Hussian Shah.

A day after a 50-year-old man in Jammu and Kashmir died after consuming poison after being called by the police for questioning in connection with a terror attack case, a video of the person claiming innocence and asking the people for a united fight against terrorism has emerged on social media.

"Come together and support the army, stand for India, and end bloodshed," Mukhtar Hussain Shah is heard saying in the widely shared video message. In the 10-minute-long video, he also mentions that he couldn't bear the "harassment anymore and that no one trusts" him when he says he never helped any terrorist. The video was reportedly recorded by the man before he consumed the poison. He died in a hospital in Rajouri yesterday.

The video has triggered outrage among the locals, with many demanding a probe into the circumstances that led to his death. The protesters allege that police and security forces are harassing and torturing people after the recent terrorist attack on Army in which five soldiers were killed in Poonch last week.

Terrorists, believed to be Pakistani nationals, also decamped with five rifles of fallen soldiers and are still at large despite a massive cordon and search operation launched by security forces in the area.

A resident of Nar village in Mendhar tehsil, Mr Shah, in the video, says that 200-590 people have been called for questioning in connection with the attack and he couldn't bear the harassment anymore and that no one trusts him when he was speaking truth that he had never helped any terrorists.

Mr Shah is heard saying said that his family has always supported India. "My appeal to officials is not to oppress innocent people. Let there be a stern action against anyone involved in the incident," he says in the video.

He even swears by God and the holy Quran that he did not help terrorists in carrying out the attack and over 200 innocent people are facing harassment and torture for no fault of theirs. "I am very sad that my brothers from Rashtriya Rifles were killed. I express solidarity with their families. Humanity demands that no innocent person should be killed. My family and villagers will protect our country and cooperate with forces," Mr Shah says in the video message.

Mr Shah also made an appeal to everyone to come together and support Army.

"I want to appeal to every Muslim that we should come together and support the Army so that the bloodshed ends forever and we are relieved of the torture," he says.

"Let's stand for peace. The Government is providing everything to us but we are troubled because of some people. We have to expose them so that this thing is over," he adds.

Mr Shah says he is ending his life to save his relatives and villagers from harassment and torture.

Mukhtar Hussain Shah allegedly consumed poison at his house on Tuesday evening. He was admitted to the Government Medical College, Rajouri, where he died on Thursday morning.

Following his death, the family members and relatives of Mr Shah staged a protest demanding justice and a thorough probe. The protesters shouted slogans in favour of the army and against the local police.

Police have not issued any statement on Mr Shah's death and allegation of torture so far.

According to reports quoting officials, Mr Shah was not called for questioning as a suspect but he was called for questioning like many other people who live near the attack site at Bhata Durian village.