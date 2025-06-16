<i>"Itni Goliyan Maarungi"</i>: On Camera, UP Woman Points Gun At Gas Station Staff

Show Quick Read Quick Read Summary is AI-generated, newsroom-reviewed A video of a woman threatening a salesman with a gun at a CNG station has gone viral.

The incident occurred in Hardoi, Uttar Pradesh, during a family's CNG refuelling.

A video of a woman threatening to shoot a salesman at CNG station in Uttar Pradesh has gone viral. The video shows a woman pointing a gun at a salesman, allegedly after the family was asked to get out of the car during CNG refuelling. CCTV cameras installed at the CNG station recorded the incident. The police have seized the licensed revolver and further investigation is underway.

The incident occurred on Sunday evening in Uttar Pradesh's Hardoi, when a family reached a fuel station to get CNG refilled. Keeping the safety of the passengers in mind, gas station worker Rajnish Kumar asked a man sitting inside the car, Ehsan Khan, and his family to get out of the car.

Ehsan Khan did step out, but to lash out at the Rajnish Kumar.

In CCTV footage, Mr Khan can be seen shouting at Mr Kumar and inching toward him. The verbal altercation soon turned physical when Mr Kumar, the gas station worker, pushed Mr Khan back using his right elbow. Angered by this, Ariba, daughter of Mr Khan, got involved and pushed Mr Kumar. She then ran to the car.

As other people at the fuel station tried to diffuse the situation, Ariba returned with a revolver in her hand and walked straight to the man, pointing the gun at Mr Kumar's chest.

"Itni goliyaan maarugi ki ghar wale pehchaan nahi payege (I will shoot so many bullets that your family won't be able to recognise you)," she said.

Undeterred, the man can be seen arguing with Ariba.

Ariba's mother pulled her back, and the trio went back to the car.

It didn't end here.

Rajnish Kumar filed a complaint against the family of three, after which they were taken into custody. The Police have seized the revolver registered under the name of Ehsan Khan.