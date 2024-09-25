It Seems 'Kalyug' Has Arrived: High Court On Elderly Couple's Alimony Battle

The court said it hoped the couple would come to an agreement by the next date of hearing.

Faced with a couple aged between 75 and 80 years fighting a legal battle against each other for alimony, the Allahabad High Court on Tuesday made a strong observation, saying it seemed that 'kalyug' (the age of darkness in Hinduism) has arrived.

Hearing a petition by the husband, Munesh Kumar Gupta of Aligarh, against a family court order in favour of his wife, Justice Saurabh Shyam Shamshery said the legal contest was a matter of concern and also tried to give advice to the couple.

Mr Gupta's wife had demanded alimony from him and the family court had ruled in her favour. The man challenged the order and, issuing a notice to the wife, the high court said it hoped that they would come to an agreement by the next date of hearing.

