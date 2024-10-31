Israeli Foreign Minister Extends Diwali Greetings To Indians

Some 18-20,000 Indians working in Israel are also celebrating the festival of lights. (File)

Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz Thursday extended greetings to Indians on Diwali, stressing that his country shares the values of democracy, freedom, and a vision of a brighter future like India.

"My friend @DrSJaishankar, I wish you and the people of India a #HappyDiwali2024! Israel and India share the values of democracy, freedom, and a vision for a brighter future", Israel Katz said in a post on social media platform X.

"May this Festival of Light bring us all joy, prosperity, and peace," the Israeli foreign minister added. "Deepawali ki haardik shubhkamnayen," he further wrote in Hindi.

Academic institutions across Israel seem to be decked up for Diwali celebrations, with Indian researchers forming the bulk of the overseas student community in the country.

Some 18-20,000 Indians working in Israel are also celebrating the festival of lights.

