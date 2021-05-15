Gaza Conflict Live Updates: Israeli Airstrike In Gaza Destroys Media Building

Gaza Conflict: The building also had other offices and residential apartments.

Gaza Conflict Live Updates: Israeli Airstrike In Gaza Destroys Media Building

Israel-Palestine Conflict: No reason for the targeting of the building was given (file)

An Israeli airstrike has destroyed a multi-storey building that housed the offices of media entities like Associated Press and Al-Jazeera, in the restive Gaza strip. The building also had other offices and residential apartments. The strike came around an hour after the Israeli forces warned to evacuate the high-rise building. No reason for the targeting of the building was given, foreign media reported. Scores of people, including women and children, have been killed in Israeli strikes in Gaza since Monday. Hamas has also fired hundreds of rockets into Israel, killing seven people, including a child, during the period. 

Here are the live update of Israel-Palestine conflict:

May 15, 2021 18:35 (IST)
Israel "destroyed Jala Tower in the Gaza Strip, which contains the Al-Jazeera office and other international press offices," Al-Jazeera said in a tweet.