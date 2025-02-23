"Worthy": Anand Mahindra On X User's Suggestion Of Gifting Kash Patel A Thar

Recently sworn-in FBI Director Kash Patel is worthy of a Mahindra Thar, industrialist Anand Mahindra said in response to an X user's suggestion.

The Mahindra Chairperson replied, "Hmmm. Thar ke layak toh lagta hai ye shaks..." (He does seem worthy of a Thar).

The comment drew attention, given Mr Mahindra's long-standing tradition of gifting Mahindra vehicles to sportspersons and individuals who have made remarkable contributions in their fields.

Over the years, he honoured several athletes, including Olympic champions Neeraj Chopra and Avani Lekhara, as well as Sheetal Devi, India's first disabled archer, with Mahindra vehicles. He also gifted badminton star PV Sindhu and wrestler Sakshi Malik Mahindra Thar SUVs after their medal-winning performances at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

He gifted a Thar to cricketer Naushad Khan for shaping his son Sarfaraz Khan's career. Beyond sports, he rewarded a Kerala fisherman for his heroic rescue efforts during the 2018 floods and a Mysuru man who took his mother on a pilgrimage across 20 states on a scooter.

The exchange came shortly after Kash Patel took oath as the ninth Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), swearing on the Bhagavad Gita in a ceremony in Washington DC, on Friday. The oath was administered by US Attorney General Pam Bondi at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building.

Mr Patel, a first-generation Indian-American, called it a moment that symbolises the American dream. "Anyone who thinks the American dream is dead, look right here. You are talking to a first-generation Indian who is about to lead the law enforcement agency of the greatest nation on earth," he said, pledging to restore accountability within the FBI.

US President Donald Trump, who backed Mr Patel's nomination, praised him as a strong and capable leader. But his appointment was not without opposition. While he secured confirmation in a narrow 51-49 Senate vote, all Democrats voted against him, and two Republican Senators - Lisa Murkowski and Susan Collins - also opposed his nomination.