Irregularities In Rajasthan Voter List, Says Congress; Goes To Poll Body

Congress requested the Election Commission to remove 'fake voters' entries from list. (Representational)

A delegation of Congress leaders, including the party's Rajasthan unit chief Sachin Pilot and former chief minister Ashok Gehlot, today met Election Commission officials and raised issues related to irregularities in the voters' list in the state.

C P Joshi and Vivek Tankha were among the other leaders who were part of the delegation that met Election Commission officials.

Issues such as duplication of voters, number of voters increasing dramatically in the last one year and other irregularities have come to light, a party leader said.

Memorandum to the Election Commission of India regarding the inconsistencies in the Electoral Rolls of Rajasthan

In June, the Congress accused the BJP government in Madhya Pradesh of electoral misconduct by including the names of 60 lakh "fake voters" in the voters' list.

It requested the Election Commission to remove all such entries from the electoral rolls of the 230 Assembly constituencies in the state.