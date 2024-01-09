Iranian Arrested In Delhi Drug Bust, Heroin Worth ₹5 Crore Recovered

The arrest was made by the Special Cell of Delhi Police on January 1.

An international drug cartel has been busted in Delhi with the arrest of an Iranian national who was carrying 1 kg Heroin which is worth Rs 5 crore.

The arrest was made by the Special Cell of Delhi Police on January 1, from a hotel in South Delhi.

As Republic Day celebrations near, intensive checks are on at hotels as well as other public spots in the national capital, Deputy Commissioner of Police Alok Kumar said.

Interrogation of the Iranian national has revealed he was a member of a huge international drug cartel and used to buy heroin from a drug mafia operating out of Afghanistan.

The accused, Mohsin Wahedi, told the police that the quality of heroin from Afghanistan is considered far superior internationally as compared to heroin made from legal opium cultivation areas in India. He further revealed that he was involved in a drug supply racket in Delhi-NCR.

For the last five-six years, Tehran has become a major route for bringing narcotics to Delhi.