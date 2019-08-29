Investor Summit To Be Held In Srinagar From October 12-14 Postponed: Sources

Jammu and Kashmir remains under unprecedented lockdown

The first Jammu and Kashmir investors' summit, set to be held in Srinagar from October 12 to 14, has postponed, sources said on Thursday.

The new dates will be announced soon, sources added.

The government had announced the first such global event in the state days after ending its special status under Article 370 earlier this month.

The centre's decisions to scrap special status and Article 35A, which banned outsiders from owning land in Kashmir, would open the floodgates of investment in the state, the government had said.

However, nearly a month after the move, Jammu and Kashmir remains under unprecedented lockdown and a communications blackout with restrictions on people's movement, communications and mainstream political leaders under detention.

