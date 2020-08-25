Red Corner Notice Against Nirav Modi's Wife In Money-Laundering Cases

Nirav Modi is currently in a UK jail fighting extradition to India

The Interpol has issued a Red Corner Notice, which serves as an international arrest warrant, against Ami Modi, wife of fraud-accused diamond merchant Nirav Modi. The notice has been issued in connection with money laundering cases registered against her in India.

In February last year the Enforcement Directorate had named Ami Modi in a supplementary chargesheet for being the alleged beneficiary in the $30 million purchase of two apartments in New York City.

The apartments were part of Rs 637 crore in foreign properties seized in October, which included a flat in London worth Rs 56.97 crore.

A Red Corner Notice also starts the extradition process. Similar notices have been served against Nirav Modi, his brother Nehal (a Belgian citizen) and his sister Purvi.

Both Nirav Modi, 48, and his uncle, Mehul Choksi, 60, are accused in a scam involving fake guarantees in the name of state-run PNB to secure overseas loans.

In a chargesheet filed in May, the CBI (Central Bureau of Investigation) alleged that funds worth Rs 6,498.20 crore were siphoned off by Nirav Modi.

A further Rs 7,080.86 crore were allegedly swindled by Mehul Choksi.

Both fled India in 2018, before the CBI began its inquiries.

Nirav Modi was arrested in London last year and is currently lodged in Wandsworth Prison, from where he is fighting extradition to India. Earlier this month he was remanded to custody till August 27, after he appeared via video link in a routine remand hearing before a UK court.

Mehul Choksi, 60, is in the Caribbean island of Antigua, whose citizenship he holds. He has cited health reasons for not returning to India. Antigua Prime Minister Gaston Browne yesterday said last year that his citizenship would be revoked once all legal options had been exhausted.

Nehal Modi's name also figured in a supplementary chargesheet filed by the CBI, which charged him with destroying evidence in Dubai to cover the tracks of the alleged crime, officials have said.

With input from PTI