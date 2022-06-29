Internet Lauds Bengaluru Airport For Building Diaper Changing Room In Men's Washroom

This should be "normalised" rather than celebrated.

A photo depicting a diaper changing facility in the men's washroom at Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport is gaining traction on social media. The photo has been posted on Twitter by a user named Sukhada.

Needs to be celebrated. Spotted in a men's washroom at @BLRAirport - a diaper change station.



Childcare is not just a woman's responsibility.



????????✨ pic.twitter.com/Za4CG9jZfR — Sukhada (@appadappajappa) June 27, 2022

"Needs to be celebrated. Spotted in a men's washroom at @BLRAirport - a diaper change station. Childcare is not just a woman's responsibility," she said in the caption.

Several Twitter users joined the discussion praising the airport authorities for the progressive move, but others pointed out that this should be "normalised" rather than celebrated.

"Yep, It's been there for years now. They also have changing rooms anyone can access," a user wrote.

While another said, "That's exactly what you shouldn't do! Don't celebrate such things, instead normalise them."

Some users expected that other airports and train stations would take a cue from this and implement similar measures.

The post received 1,720 likes and 164 re-tweets.

As the tweet gained traction, the airport too replied saying such rooms are available in all the toilets. It also thanked the Twitter user for appreciation.

Thank you Sukhada @appadappajappa for your appreciation. The diaper change station has been a feature of our washrooms – irrespective of gender – at the #BLRAirport. They are well-equipped and enable a parent to change a baby in privacy and comfort. #Bengaluru#babycare#airporthttps://t.co/H7BRDAsLvA — BLR Airport (@BLRAirport) June 28, 2022

"Thank you Sukhada @appadappajappa for your appreciation. The diaper change station has been a feature of our washrooms - irrespective of gender - at the #BLRAirport. They are well-equipped and enable a parent to change a baby in privacy and comfort," the BLR Airport said in the tweet.

Several parents shared their own experiences of travelling with infants and how the facilities at this airport helped them.

"Yes, and they were very well maintained too! This is from earlier this year, when my boy could still fit on that changing table (unwilling to face that fact that he's growing up!)," a user tweeted.

Yes, and they were very well maintained too! This is from earlier this year, when my boy could still fit on that changing table (unwilling to face that fact that he's growing up!) pic.twitter.com/9SmPlvumdC — Arjun Sharma (@supersharma) June 27, 2022

Travelling with an infant is challenging for parents. Considering the delicate immune system of the baby, they have to be extra careful. This requires the parents to pack extra luggage, feeding bottles and other stuff. Taking into account all this, public authorities in many cities have launched such facilities to make the parents' ride less stressful.