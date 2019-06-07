In New Animated Yoga Video, PM Modi Lists Benefits Of Vrikshasana

PM Modi's animated version guides viewers through the stages of performing Vrikshasana.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today tweeted a third video of his animated version performing a yoga posture, weeks ahead of the International Yoga Day on June 21.

This time, the 3D animation video has PM Modi doing the Vrikshasana or the tree posture.

"How beneficial is Vrikshasana for our mind and body. Let's see in this video," PM Modi tweeted in Hindi, while sharing the 2:19-minute video.

Dressed in a blue t-shirt and black track pants, PM Modi's animated version guides viewers through the stages of performing the yoga posture. Vrikshasana not only strengthens the leg muscles but also cures arthritis, vertigo and obesity, the video explains.

The video has been 'liked' by 17,000 people and retweeted by over 3,600 twitter users since it was shared around 8 am.

PM Modi has so far tweeted two videos on yoga to inspire people ahead of the International Yoga Day. The first video showed him performing the Trikonasana or triangle and the second video explained the benefits of Tadasanaor the palm tree postures.

The United Nation in recognition of yoga's "universal appeal" has marked June 21 as World Yoga Day in December 2014, the same year PM Modi suggested in a speech at the UN General Assembly in a speech at the UN General Assembly that such an initiative would be an encouragement.

Since then, the government has celebrated the day in a big way with thousands participating in mass Yoga events across the country.

PM Modi, a Yoga enthusiast, is expected to join an event in Jharkhand capital Ranchi this year.

The Yoga videos depicting PM Modi's animated version guiding viewers on various asanas debuted online last year.