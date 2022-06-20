International Yoga Day 2022: Theme For This Year, And What It Means

International Day Of Yoga was first recognised by the UN General Assembly in 2014.

“Yoga for Humanity” is the theme for International Day Of Yoga 2022. The day, observed on June 21, focuses on the importance of yoga in our lives. A number of events are organised around the world to mark the day.

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, in his Yoga message for 2022, said that this year's theme reminds everyone “how yoga is truly universal.” On how yoga has helped people during the COVID-19 pandemic, he added, “For hundreds of millions of people worldwide, yoga has also been an essential lifeline during the COVID-19 pandemic, providing an important means of coping with the challenges of social isolation and stress.”

International Day Of Yoga was first recognised by the United Nations (UN) General Assembly in 2014. During his address, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the had talked about delegating a day for the celebration of yoga and its benefits. The draft resolution, which was supported by the 175 member states, was passed within 90 days. The United Nations, on December 11, the same year, announced that June 21 will be observed as yoga day.