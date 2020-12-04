International Volunteer Day 2020: 'Together We Can Through Volunteering'

International Volunteer Day (IVD) 2020: "Together We Can Through Volunteering" is the focus of IVD this year amid the Covid-19 pandemic that has thrown people across the world in an unprecedented crisis. International Volunteer Day observed on December 5 every year is an opportunity for people to say a big thank you to all those who put service above self. Appreciating volunteers, encouraging governments to support volunteers and recognize their contributions is one of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) of the UN at local and international level. The Indian arm of the UN Volunteers, ahead of IVD 2020, tweeted, "We thank all volunteers and celebrate their efforts during these unprecedented times and their zeal to make the world a better place, one good deed at a time! #TogetherWeCan Build back better because together we are stronger!"
The UNV India posted on Twitter their #togetherwecan anthem featuring the "brilliant volunteers".
We proudly present to you, the #togetherwecan anthem featuring our brilliant volunteers!— UNV India (@UNV_India) December 4, 2020
You are and will always be an #inspirationinaction because you
-Assure that help is out there
-Provide comfort in adversities
-Take risks
-#LeaveNoOneBehind#ivd2020#ivd2020eventspic.twitter.com/BLBpkWt1Yb
Amid the Covid-19, in India, thousands of corona warriors are in the forefront fighting the war against the pandemic.
International Volunteer Day was mandated by the UN General Assembly in 1985. The UN Volunteers campaign every year to encourage volunteers in communities for peace and development. . This year the IVD campaign that started on October 15 culminates on December 5.
International Volunteer Day (IVD) 2020: Inspirational Quotes To Share
- "The best way to not feel hopeless is to get up and do something. Don't wait for good things to happen to you. If you go out and make some good things happen, you will fill the world with hope, you will fill yourself with hope" - Barack Obama
- "The best way to find yourself is to lose yourself in the service of others" - Mahatma Gandhi
- "Active nonviolence of the brave puts to flight thieves, dacoits, murderers, and prepares an army of volunteers ready to sacrifice themselves in quelling riots, in extinguishing fires and feuds, and so on" - Mahatma Gandhi
- "In women, the mother-nature is much developed. They worship God as the child. They ask nothing, and will do anything" - Swami Vivekananda
- "To ease another's heartache is to forget one's own" - Abraham Lincoln