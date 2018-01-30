International Kolkata Book Fair 2018: Date, Venue And Highlights

The firste edition of Kolkata Book Fair was held in 1976.
New Delhi: The 42nd edition of the International Kolkata Book Fair 2018 will be inaugurated today by Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and France's Minister of Culture and Communication Francoise Nyssen. The fair, touted to be world's largest attended book fair, will be open for public from January 31 and will continue till February 11. The venue for the International Kolkata Book Fair 2018 will be Central Park Mela Complex at Salt Lake in Karunamayee and the timings will be 12 PM to 8 PM. Apart from the book fair, the fifth edition of Kolkata Literature Festival 2018 which is an integral part of the International Kolkata Book Fair, will be held at the same venue for three days - from 8 to 10 February, 12 noon onwards. Organised by Publishers and Booksellers Guild, the book fair will see publishers and participants from across the world.
10 highlights of the International Kolkata Book Fair 2018:
- The focal theme of International Kolkata Book Fair will be France. This will be France's third appearance as partner country at the International Kolkata Book Fair.
- The closing ceremony of the Bonjour India festival that marks 70th year of the Indo-France diplomatic relationship will be held at the 42nd International Kolkata Book Fair.
- The first day of the book fair also happens to be France Day (January 31). On the occasion, Asoke Sarkar Memorial Lecture will be delivered by French trio of scholars on the 'The Great History of Indian Literature in France'.
- An android and IOS mobile app to locate any stall in the fair is created by Calcutta Electric Supply Corporation (CESC), fully integrated electrical utility company.
- This year, the highest order of Merit, the Legion of Honour, will be awarded to legendary Bengali actor Soumitra Chattopadhyay. A special 'CESC Srishti Samman' will also be awarded to him.
- During the 12-day book fair, Bangladesh Day will be celebrated on February 3 and Children's Day will be celebrated on February 4.
- Authors from Russia, Colombia, Spain, Scotland, Australia, France, USA, Guatemala, Bangladesh will be participating in different interactive sessions during the book fair.
- About 580 stalls and 200 little magazines will participate in the book fair.
- Special arrangements like wi-fi zones, shuttle services, medical assistance, ambulance with doctors and security personnel have been made for event attendees
- The first Kolkata Book Fair with 56 stalls of 34 publishers was organised on March 5, 1976.