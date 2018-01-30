International Kolkata Book Fair 2018: Date, Venue And Highlights

The firste edition of Kolkata Book Fair was held in 1976.

New Delhi: The 42nd edition of the International Kolkata Book Fair 2018 will be inaugurated today by Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and France's Minister of Culture and Communication Francoise Nyssen. The fair, touted to be world's largest attended book fair, will be open for public from January 31 and will continue till February 11. The venue for the International Kolkata Book Fair 2018 will be Central Park Mela Complex at Salt Lake in Karunamayee and the timings will be 12 PM to 8 PM. Apart from the book fair, the fifth edition of Kolkata Literature Festival 2018 which is an integral part of the International Kolkata Book Fair, will be held at the same venue for three days - from 8 to 10 February, 12 noon onwards. Organised by Publishers and Booksellers Guild, the book fair will see publishers and participants from across the world.