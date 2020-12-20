'Solidarity Is Humanity, Solidarity Is Survival': United Nations

International Solidarity Day: Know why International Human Solidarity Day is celebrated

International Human Solidarity Day 2020: To confront the crises and challenges faced by people globally among the Covid-19 pandemic, strong bonds of friendships are necessary. Human solidarity is the basis for lasting stability and safety in the community. According to the United Nations, "A spirit of human solidarity can bring peace in social relationships at all levels." International Human Solidarity Day is observed every year on December 20. Though the pandemic has exposed threats and huge disparities in society, it has also shown the world how human solidarity is the solution to the crises.

"Solidarity is humanity. Solidarity is survival. That is the lesson of 2020. With the world in disunity and disarray trying to contain the #COVID19 pandemic, let's learn the lesson and change course for the pivotal period ahead," UN chief Antonio Guterres said.

International Human Solidarity Day 2020: Know why it is important

"A day to celebrate our unity in diversity"

"A day to remind governments to respect their commitments to international agreements"

"A day to raise public awareness of the importance of solidarity"

"A day to encourage debate on the ways to promote solidarity for the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals including poverty eradication"

"A day of action to encourage new initiatives for poverty eradication"

(Source: United Nations)

The United Nations General Assembly, on December 22, 2005, "identified solidarity as one of the fundamental and universal values" that determine relationships between peoples and countries in the modern world. December 20 was proclaimed as International Human Solidarity Day.

The UN Women marks International Human Solidarity Day with focus on gender equality. "HeForShe" is the UN slogan for worldwide solidarity movement for gender equality.