International Day For Biodiversity Theme This Year: 'Our Solutions Are In Nature'

UN celebrates International Day for Biological Diversity annually with a unique theme. (Representational)

The International Day for Biodiversity is observed on May 22 to raise awareness on various issues related to threats that stare biodiversity in the face.

The United Nations celebrates the International Day for Biological Diversity annually with a unique theme. The theme for the year 2020 is "Our solutions are in nature" which emphasizes hope, solidarity and the importance of working together at all levels to build a future of life in harmony with nature.

The theme, according to the UN, has covered three "essential topics" during the week leading up to the observance: 18 May covered the importance of knowledge and science; 19-21 May raised awareness of the importance of biodiversity; and finally, the day of the observance, will issue a call to action.

"2020 is a year of reflection, opportunity, and solutions. It is expected, from each of us, that we will "Build Back Better" by using this time to increase the resilience of nations and communities as we recover from this pandemic," the UN said.

The international organisation also warned that loss of biodiversity threatens us all, including our health. "It has been proven that biodiversity loss could expand zoonoses - diseases transmitted from animals to humans, it said.