Inside Story Of Nitish Kumar, Tejashwi Yadav's In-Flight Meeting

Nitish Kumar and Tejashwi Yadav's meeting on a flight to Delhi provoked a torrent of speculation as power negotiations dominated meetings in the capital of the BJP-led NDA and the opposition INDIA bloc.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and his rival Tejashwi Yadav were photographed in consecutive window seats in the eight-seat business section of the Vistara Patna-Delhi flight on Tuesday morning. The image went viral long before the flight landed in Delhi.

The optics of that encounter were not lost on anyone, least of all Nitish Kumar, who, after multiple flip-flops, is determined to extract his pound of flesh as one of the two main allies propping up Narendra Modi's third government.

The NDA won a third consecutive term in the national election. The BJP emerged as the single largest party with 240 seats but fell short of a majority in Lok Sabha.

According to sources, soon after the flight took off, Nitish Kumar turned to Tejashwi Yadav and initiated conversation.

The Bihar Chief Minister reportedly showed his inked index finger and asked his former deputy, "What about you?" Tejashwi responded by holding up his own inked finger.

Nitish Kumar reportedly urged Tejashwi to join him.

A woman seated next to the chief minister was asked to swap seats with Tejashwi Yadav. Retired bureaucrat Shishir Sinha, travelling with Nitish Kumar, reportedly facilitated the seat-switch.

Tejashwi, originally sitting with RJD Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Yadav, sat next to Nitish Kumar for the almost an hour, say sources.

"There was no political discussion," the sources claimed.

Tejashwi told reporters: "We greeted each other, I was allotted the seat behind him but he saw me and called me to sit with him."

Nitish Kumar and Tejashwi Yadav have not revealed their in-flight conversation, allowing a free run to theories as each attended separate meetings in Delhi.

On Wednesday evening, Nitish Kumar attended an NDA meeting and pledged support to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP. Negotiations are still open on ministries and other demands laid down by the Janata Dal United (JDU) in exchange for their support.

Tejashwi Yadav joined a meeting of the INDIA bloc held last evening.