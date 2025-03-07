Infosys Enforces 10-Day Work-From-Office Rule With New 'System Intervention': Report

In a bid to get more people back to the office campuses, Infosys on Wednesday (Mar 5) told its employees to mandatorily comply with the order of working 10 days a month from the office. The Bengaluru-headquartered company will be implementing a new attendance system that requires the employees to work from the office for the designated number of days each month.

In an email, the functional heads at the second-largest software service company in India, informed their teammates to limit the work-from-home days, according to a report in The Economic Times.

The new 'system intervention' process will prioritise project needs over departmental requests, implying that work-from-home requests will no longer be automatically approved. Currently, Infosys employees use a mobile app to punch attendance which accepts WFH requests by default. Instead, employees will be required to mark their physical presence on all 10 days at designated office locations.

The directive applies to employees at job level 5 (JL5) and below. Team leaders are at JL5 while those below include the likes of software engineers, senior engineers, system engineers and consultants. Meanwhile, JL6 includes managers, senior managers and senior delivery managers.

"To support this, starting March 10, 2025, system interventions will be implemented to limit the number of work-from-home days that can be applied each month. These measures are designed to ensure compliance with the new hybrid work requirements while maintaining flexibility for employees," read the email.

Also Read | Here's Why Google Has Removed Women's History Month From Its Calendar App

'Work from office'

The COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdowns led to the introduction of work from home. Technology companies across the world pivoted to WFH mode to keep the machinery running but soon, a slowing business environment, employees moonlighting and lack of team cohesion led to Insofys and other tech companies bringing in work-from-office policies.

Notably, Infosys introduced its return-to-office policy in November 2023 by designating a few weeks in a quarter as "in person collab" weeks when all team members were expected to be in office.

While Infosys pushed for certain minimum days in the office, its competitors have adopted different approaches. Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) links employee variable compensation to a five-day office attendance policy while Wipro has a hybrid work model requiring employees to work from the office three days a week, with an additional provision of 30 days of remote work annually.