Industrialist Subhash Chandra has been summoned in a money laundering case involving Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor.

Subhash Chandra's Essel Group allegedly accounts for over Rs 8,000 crore in dues to the crisis-hit Yes Bank.

Subhash Chandra has been summoned on Wednesday by the Enforcement Directorate, which has also summoned Anil Ambani on Thursday.

The agency has issued a fresh summon to Reliance Group chief Anil Ambani after he requested more time citing health reasons.