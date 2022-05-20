Indrani Mukerjea, Arrested In 2015 For Daughter's Murder, Out On Bail

Indrani Mukerjea has spent 6.5 years in jail

Indrani Mukerjea, the former media executive accused of killing her daughter Sheena Bora in 2012, was released on bail today, a day after the Supreme Court's order.

She could not be released yesterday as the paperwork could not be completed on time.

"We are granting bail to Indrani Mukerjea. 6.5 years is too long a time," said the court on Thursday.

Indrani Mukerjea, who has been in a Mumbai jail since 2015, had approached the Supreme Court in February after being denied bail repeatedly by a special CBI court.

The Supreme Court agreed that she was entitled to bail as she had "already spent a long time" in prison. Bail has been granted with conditions like not leaving the country and not contacting witnesses.

Indrani Mukerjea's husband Peter Mukerjea, arrested on charges of helping her, was released on bail in 2020.

The murder of 24-year-old Sheena Bora took place in April 2012, the police said her body was dumped in Raigad, adjacent to Mumbai.

Sheena Bora was the unacknowledged daughter of Indrani Mukerjea, who was introduced in public as her sister. She was also engaged to Rahul Mukerjea, Peter Mukerjea's son from an earlier marriage -- a relationship that her mother disapproved of strongly.

The murder remained undiscovered for three years, during which time, Indrani Mukerjea allegedly told friends and family that Sheena Bora had left for the US.

While still in jail, Indrani and Peter Mukerjea ended their 17-year relationship and were granted a divorce in 2019.