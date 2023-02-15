Indore Hospital's Registration Cancelled Over 14-Year-Old's Death

The teenage accident victim was treated by a homeopathy doctor. (Representational)

The registration of a private hospital here has been cancelled for alleged negligence in the treatment of a 14-year-old boy who died, a Madhya Pradesh health department official said on Wednesday.

The boy's father had alleged that when he took his son to the private hospital in Bhanwarkuan area after he was injured in an accident, he was treated by a homeopath who was not trained to handle emergency cases unlike an allopathy doctor.

The MP Human Rights Commission had sought the health department's reply over the issue after a complaint was filed before it in 2021.

The health directorate stated in its reply that the hospital's registration has been cancelled as its explanation was not satisfactory, the official said.

The hospital showed "gross and unpardonable negligence" in treating the patient in violation of the Madhya Pradesh Nursing Homes Act, the directorate added.

As the authority had taken action in the matter, the commission closed the proceedings, the official said.

