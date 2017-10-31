PM Modi Pays Tribute To Indira Gandhi On Her 33rd Death Anniversary

Tributes to former PM Mrs. Indira Gandhi on her death anniversary. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 31, 2017

We pay tribute to a dynamic leader; India's first & only female PM & 1999's 'Woman of the Millennium', Indira Gandhi. #RememberingIndirajipic.twitter.com/KpxikO3tgu — Congress (@INCIndia) October 31, 2017

The nation pays tribute to the first female Prime Minister, Indira Gandhi on her 33rd death anniversary. The former prime minister was assassinated by her bodyguards on October 31, 1984, the same year when she had launched 'Operation Blue Star' to crush secessionist movement in Punjab and sent troops into the Golden Temple of Amritsar.Indira Gandhi was the daughter of Pt. Jawaharlal Nehru and was a well-known leader all over the world. She is remembered for her leadership and takes credit for introducing the Green Revolution in India. Her strong academic background helped her hold various key positions. Ms Gandhi had many achievements to her name including the Bharat Ratna award. She was the Chairperson of the National Integration Council of A.I.C.C. and the President of the All India Youth Congress in1956. She became the President of Indian National Congress (INC) in 1959 and served till 1960 and then again from January 1978.Ms Gandhi was widely criticised for declaring the historic moment of Emergency in India in 1975 for a period of 21 months. This period was often referred to as the 'dark age of independent India.'Every year, leaders across the country, remember and honor Ms Gandhi on her death anniversary. Floral tributes are paid at Shakti Sthal, the memorial of Indira Gandhi.Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweetedThe official account of Indian National Congress paid their tribute