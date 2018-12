IndiGo flight 6E-237 going from Jaipur to Kolkata made an emergency landing today

An IndiGo flight going from Jaipur to Kolkata made an emergency landing after smoke was detected in the cabin today, the no-frills airline said.

The airline said all the passengers and crew are safe.

The plane had no earlier report of any malfunction, IndiGo tweeted.

