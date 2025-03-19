India's Nuclear Sector Among Most Dynamic In World: UN Nuclear Chief

International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi has lauded India's expanding nuclear sector, calling it one of the 'most dynamic' in Asia and the world, while emphasising close cooperation between India and the IAEA on regulations, technology, safety, and security.

Speaking at the event, Grossi said, "IAEA is in close cooperation with India. India's nuclear sector is growing. It is one of the most dynamic in Asia and the world, and the IAEA is cooperating with India on a number of sector regulations, technology development, safety, and security."

Earlier, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met Grossi on the sidelines of the event and shared details of their discussion on social media. In a post on X, Jaishankar wrote, "Delighted to meet DG @iaeaorg @rafaelmgrossi on the sidelines of #Raisina2025 today. Discussed nuclear safety and non-proliferation issues."

Delighted to meet DG @iaeaorg @rafaelmgrossi on the sidelines of #Raisina2025 today.



Discussed nuclear safety and non - proliferation issues. pic.twitter.com/dxnsQl6M1t — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) March 18, 2025



Responding to Jaishankar, Grossi posted, "Thank you @DrSJaishankar for the warm welcome and a successful #RaisinaDialogue2025. India is a key player in international affairs and a strong @IAEAorg partner in nuclear science & tech for peace and development. I look forward to further strengthening our cooperation."

Meanwhile, Grossi also highlighted India's role in developing a skilled workforce for the nuclear industry. In an prior post on X, he wrote, "Nuclear energy is growing, especially in Asia, and a strong workforce is key to sustain it. India is an important nuclear country, and @IAEAorg partnering with @DAEIndia GCNEP will help train next gen. Congrats on new Nuclear Engineering Course & School for Nuclear Tech/Sciences."

Nuclear energy is growing, especially in Asia, and a strong workforce is key to sustain it. India is an important nuclear country, and @IAEAorg partnering with @DAEIndia GCNEP will help train next gen. Congrats on new Nuclear Engineering Course & School for Nuclear Tech/Sciences. pic.twitter.com/4wtj1wymP4 — Rafael MarianoGrossi (@rafaelmgrossi) March 18, 2025

The Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency participated in the Raisina Dialogue, which has been hailed as India's premier conference on geopolitics and geo-economics. The event is organised by the Ministry of External Affairs and attended by major world leaders, including New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)